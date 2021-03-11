Pori festival concludes in Lahaul and Spiti

Mandi, August 21
The three-day Pori festival concluded at the Triloknath temple in Lahaul and Spiti today.
The festival was inaugurated on Friday by Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda. He said the state was world famous for fairs and festivals and many such events were being organised throughout the state traditionally for centuries. This was playing an important role in keeping cultural heritage intact.
The minister added that the Triloknath temple is worshipped by the Hindus and Buddhists in the form of Lord Shiva and Avalokiteshvara.
Apart from cultural programmes, other sports activities such as volleyball, kabaddi, archery and tug of war for women were organised during the fair. A group dance was also performed by the Mahila Mandals to entertain the audience.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Russia detains IS suicide bomber plotting terrorist attack in India
The detained was recruited by one of the IS leaders as a sui...
Supreme Court stays all proceedings in rape case against BJP leader Shahnawaz Hussain
The top court granted liberty to the complainant woman to ap...
Manish Sisodia claims BJP approached him with an offer to close all cases against him if he joined their party
Says won't bow down before conspirators and corrupt people
Hundreds of farmers reach Delhi to take part in ‘mahapanchayat’
SKM leaders claim that at some locations farmers are being s...
Chandigarh court sentences youth to 30 years’ rigorous imprisonment for sodomy
Also imposes a fine of Rs 1 lakh on him