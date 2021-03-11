Pori festival concludes in Lahaul and Spiti

Tribune News Service

Mandi, August 21

The three-day Pori festival concluded at the Triloknath temple in Lahaul and Spiti today.

The festival was inaugurated on Friday by Technical Education Minister Ram Lal Markanda. He said the state was world famous for fairs and festivals and many such events were being organised throughout the state traditionally for centuries. This was playing an important role in keeping cultural heritage intact.

The minister added that the Triloknath temple is worshipped by the Hindus and Buddhists in the form of Lord Shiva and Avalokiteshvara.

Apart from cultural programmes, other sports activities such as volleyball, kabaddi, archery and tug of war for women were organised during the fair. A group dance was also performed by the Mahila Mandals to entertain the audience.

#Lahaul and Spiti