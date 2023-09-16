Portal for online power bill payment launched

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 15

Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu launched an Integrated Electricity Consumer Portal of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL) here today.

Consumers would no longer have to stand in queues to pay their electricity bills, as they could make payment online now. Moreover, those seeking new electricity connections could apply online and conveniently track the progress of their applications on the portal, which covers various services offered by the HPSEBL such as the change of name and load adjustment, etc.

Sukhu said, “This digital transformation initiative aims at ushering in paperless work culture within the organisation to streamline administrative processes and expedite services.” He added that the portal marked a significant step forward in enhancing consumer convenience and promoting digitalisation in the energy sector, promising a more efficient and accessible service to all citizens.

He said, “The portal will have the energy generation data and will have an option for independent power producers (IPP) to submit invoices online without visiting offices.”

The Chief Minister congratulated the HPSEBL engineers and lauded their invaluable contributions towards the development of the state. He said, “Engineers played a commendable role during the natural disaster. With their concerted efforts, the state government succeeded in restoring essential services temporarily within 48 hours.”

He said that various government departments were leveraging technology to provide citizens with a convenient access to various services from their homes. “The government is making earnest efforts to transform Himachal Pradesh into a green energy state by March 31, 2026. Engineers are expected to play a pivotal role in achieving this goal,” he added.

