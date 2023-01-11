Shimla, January 11
Three days after the Cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday distributed departments among his ministers.
While Sukhu has kept Finance, Home, General Administration, Planning, Personnel, General Administration and other departments not allotted to anyone, the sought-after departments of Industries and PWD have gone to six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, respectively.
Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture are already with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.
Complete list:
* Dhani Ram Shandil (Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment and Labour and Employment)
* Chander Kumar (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry)
* Harshwardhan Chauhan (Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, Ayush)
* Jagat Singh Negi (Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development)
* Rohit Thakur (Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education)
* Anirudh Singh (Rural Development, Panchayati Raj)
* Vikramaditya Singh (Public Works, Youth Services and Sports)
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top News
Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list
Deputy CM Mukesh Agnihotri gets Transport, Dhani Ram Shandil...
Air India peeing incident: Delhi court denies bail to Shankar Mishra, says act was 'utterly disgusting'
‘Accused has tried contacting the victim and the possibility...
Vice President Dhankhar slams 'one-upmanship' from judicial platforms, says cannot have 'Ostrich-like' stance
Addressing All India Presiding Officers Conference, Rajya Sa...
US air travel rumbles back to life after overnight computer outage
More than 6,000 flights delayed and nearly 1,000 cancelled |...
PCS officers withdraw protest, decide to resume work after meeting with Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann
The announcement is made jointly by ACS to CM A Venu Prasad ...