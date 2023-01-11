Portfolios allocated to Himachal Pradesh ministers, CM Sukhvinder Sukhu keeps Finance, Home; see full list

Tribune News Service

Shimla, January 11

Three days after the Cabinet expansion, Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu on Wednesday distributed departments among his ministers.

While Sukhu has kept Finance, Home, General Administration, Planning, Personnel, General Administration and other departments not allotted to anyone, the sought-after departments of Industries and PWD have gone to six-time MLA Harshwardhan Chauhan and two-time MLA Vikramaditya Singh, respectively.

Jal Shakti, Transport and Language, Art and Culture are already with Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri.

Complete list:

* Dhani Ram Shandil (Health and Family Welfare, Social Justice and Empowerment and Labour and Employment)

* Chander Kumar (Agriculture, Animal Husbandry)

* Harshwardhan Chauhan (Industries, Parliamentary Affairs, Ayush)

* Jagat Singh Negi (Revenue, Horticulture and Tribal Development)

* Rohit Thakur (Higher Education, Elementary Education and Technical Education)

* Anirudh Singh (Rural Development, Panchayati Raj)

* Vikramaditya Singh (Public Works, Youth Services and Sports)

