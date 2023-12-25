Portion of tunnel collapses in Mandi district

Tribune News Service

Mandi, December 24

A part of the under-construction Deu-Khotinal tunnel on Kiratpur-Manali highway collapsed in Mandi district. At the time, several labourers were engaged in construction work in the area. The labourers had a narrow escape as they ran away from the spot before a section of the tunnel caved in.

A few days ago, both portals of the tunnel were connected by the construction company. The cave-in during construction scared the labourers. However, no loss of life or injury were reported.

NHAI officials have denied any such incident occured in the tunnel. However, Mandi Deputy Commissioner Arindam Chaudhary confirmed the incident. The DC said: “I have asked the construction company to submit a report to the district administration within two days.”

