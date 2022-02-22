Covid positivity rate falls to single digit in Himachal

Tribune News Service

Shimla, February 21

The positivity rate has come down to single digit. From February 13 to 19, no district recorded the positivity rate of above 10 per cent. Also, the total active cases are consistently on the decline—the number has come down to 1,919.

According to a government spokesperson, the highest positivity rate of 9.8 per cent was reported in Hamirpur district and the minimum of 1.9 per cent in Bilaspur.

The spokesperson said the 5 per cent to 10 per cent positivity rate had been recorded from five districts, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi and Hamirpur, and the rest seven districts reported a positivity rate less than 5 per cent.