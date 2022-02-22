Covid positivity rate falls to single digit in Himachal

Shimla, February 21
The positivity rate has come down to single digit. From February 13 to 19, no district recorded the positivity rate of above 10 per cent. Also, the total active cases are consistently on the decline—the number has come down to 1,919.
According to a government spokesperson, the highest positivity rate of 9.8 per cent was reported in Hamirpur district and the minimum of 1.9 per cent in Bilaspur.
The spokesperson said the 5 per cent to 10 per cent positivity rate had been recorded from five districts, Chamba, Kangra, Kinnaur, Mandi and Hamirpur, and the rest seven districts reported a positivity rate less than 5 per cent.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Russian President Vladimir Putin announces military operation in Ukraine
Putin warned other countries that any attempt to interfere w...
‘Stop your troops from attacking Ukraine’ and ‘give peace a chance’: UN chief urges Putin
Guterres addresses an emergency UN Security Council meeting ...
Joe Biden cuts off Moscow from western financing
US creating fear and panic: China
Posturing won't resolve Ukraine crisis, says Jaishankar
Russia welcomes India’s position at UNSC
Kiren Rijiju accuses Akhilesh Yadav of insulting Lord Buddha
Shares a video of Yadav purportedly not receiving the bust o...