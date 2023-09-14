Possibility of Bailey bridge ruled out at Baddi

Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, September 13

The possibility of laying a Bailey bridge over the Balad river, where the old bridge was damaged on August 23, has been ruled out by the mechanical wing of the PWD as the Kolkata-based agency has expressed inability to construct a long structure.

The mechanical wing of the state PWD had inspected the Balad bridge along with the NHAI officials two weeks ago to explore the possibility of setting up a Bailey bridge. It is a factory-made truss bridge and is made in small sections that can be easily moved and put together on the site.

Superintending Engineer, Mechanical, PWD, CD Thakur, confirmed that “A Bailey bridge supplier agency at Kolkata, which had been given the specifications of Balad river site, has expressed its inability to construct such a bridge over the site as it requires a long structure. Since Bailey bridge is a smaller temporary structure, this option has not been found suitable for Balad river as the existing bridge is very long.”

In a bid to provide seamless connectivity to the commuters the NHAI has worked out two options. “A causeway is being constructed parallel to the damaged bridge. It is nearing completion and would facilitate movement of traffic. Apart from this, another 60-70 m path near Suncity road at Baddi is being laid to provide approach to smaller vehicles through the riverbed. The water has been channeled through pipes and this has helped to provide an alternate route for the smaller vehicles. The earthen road would be concreted so that it lasts till the new bridge is laid,” informed Anand Dahiya, Project Director, NHAI.

A similar alternative route has been provided at Charniya on the Pinjore-Baddi highway too where another bridge had been damaged.

“Since the Baddi area faces heavy flow of traffic comprising industrial workers and goods laden vehicles, efforts are underway to construct the new bridge over Balad soon. The work has already begun and this will ensure its early completion,” informed Lalit Jain, Chief Executive Officer, Baddi Barotiwala Nalagarh Development Authority.

He added that commuters travelling to Baddi from Chandigarh and Pinjore could use the causeway and another such path was being created to facilitate smooth plying of traffic.

