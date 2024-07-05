Post 2008 tragedy, crowd management system in place at Naina Devi temple

Tribune News Service

Pratibha Chauhan

Shimla, July 4

The Naina Devi temple management has put in place a crowd control mechanism after the death of 146 pilgrims in a stampede on August 3, 2008. Pilgrims are sent in batches after having to halt at the arrival hall.

The arrangements at the Naina Devi shrine in Bilaspur district have been made more foolproof with a 24x7 Command and Control Centre after the 2008 tragedy when a rumour of a landslide resulted in a stampede, claiming 146 lives. On an average, about 50,000 to one lakh pilgrims, a majority of them from Punjab, visit the temple every day during the Navratras and the Shravan Ashtami Mela, which begins on August 5.

As part of the upgrade of the facilities for better crowd management, the temple Trust is constructing an arrival hall one kilometre before the shrine. “The pilgrims can have rest and avail of facilities like drinking water, washrooms and medical aid at the arrival hall. The construction of the hall will be completed before August 5 when the Shravan Ashtami Mela begins,” said Dharam Pal, SDM, Naina Devi, who is the Chairman of the temple Trust. The pilgrims are allowed to move in batches of 100 to 150 depending on the movement from the temple.

The entire 15 km stretch from Kala Wala Toba till the temple has been divided into nine sectors under an Executive Magistrate, as per the recommendations of a committee constituted by the state government following the 2008 tragedy. The distance between the ropes along the queues of pilgrims waiting for darshan has been increased to 50 metres and no private vehicle is allowed beyond the Shera Wala gate, 4 km before the temple. Also, taxis with a fixed fare have been given permits to ferry pilgrims till the temple, besides a private operator running a ropeway.

“Crowd management is scaled up on weekend and special days like on Ashtami and Saptami during Navratras. Additional police and Home Guards have been deployed,” said Pankaj Lalit, Director, Language, Art and Culture.

