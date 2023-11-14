 Post Diwali, AQI in major cities and towns of Himachal varied from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’ : The Tribune India

  • Himachal
  • Post Diwali, AQI in major cities and towns of Himachal varied from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’

Post Diwali, AQI in major cities and towns of Himachal varied from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’

Una registered the highest AQI of 153 followed by 140 at Dharamsala and 111 at Paonta Sahib

Post Diwali, AQI in major cities and towns of Himachal varied from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’

Fireworks during Diwali celebrations in Kullu, November 12, 2023. PTI



Tribune News Service

Ambika Sharma

Solan, November 14

The Air Quality Index of the state’s 11 cities and towns during Diwali varied from ‘satisfactory’ to ‘moderate’, as per an ambient air quality monitoring conducted by the state pollution control board.

It varied from ‘good’ to ‘moderate’ during pre-Diwali, as per the monitoring conducted from November 5 to 11.

Una registered the highest AQI of 153 followed by 140 at Dharamsala and 111 at Paonta Sahib, while the industrial cluster of Baddi, Nalagarh and Kala Amb registered only a marginal increase.

As many as  11 cities and towns comprising Shimla, Parwanoo, Dharamshala, Damtal (Jassur), Sunder Nagar, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, Una, Baddi, Nalagarh and Manali  were monitored for key parameters like Respirable Particulate Matter (PM10), Respirable Particulate Matter (PM2.5), Sulphur Dioxide (SO2), Oxides of Nitrogen (NOx).

“The impact of the firecrackers was clearly visible at all monitoring locations on Diwali day as the AQI of the State were higher in comparison to pre-Diwali. At Dharamsala, Paonta Sahib and Una the AQI was “Moderate” and at Shimla, Parwanoo, Damtal, Sundernagar, Kala Amb, Baddi, Nalagarh and Manali the AQI was “Satisfactory” category.

On comparison of pre-Diwali and Diwali day from last year, the ambient air quality deteriorated at Shimla, Parwanoo, Dharamsala, Sundernagar and Manali, while it improved at Damtal, Paonta Sahib, Kala Amb, Baddi and Nalagarh,” informed Anil Joshi, member secretary, SPCB.

He added that efforts to create awareness on use of green crackers has helped to contain the pollution vis-a-vis previous years.

In Shimla, the level of AQI doubled from 39 during pre-Diwali duration to 78 on Diwali.

In Dharamsala, which is known for its lush green environs, the level of AQI plummeted from 44 during pre-Diwali duration to 140 on Diwali; thus showing more than a triple increase.

In Una, the change was nearly two and a half times more on Diwali where as against 61 AQI registered during the pre-Diwali duration it jumped to 153 on Diwali.

The state’s industrial hub of Baddi registered a marginal increase from 89 to 96 during this duration and the same trend reciprocated in Nalagarh with the figures showing a slight increase from 71 to 85. 

In another industrial town of Kala Amb, the trend was similar with the AQI showing a slight increase from 67 to 83 during this duration.

The industrial town of Parwanoo, however, registered more than double the increase from 35 to 87 during this period.

In the tourist town of Manali, the AQI registered an appreciable increase from 29 to 55, while in Sundernagar it rose from 54 to 84.

#Dharamsala #Diwali #Environment #Paonta Sahib #Pollution #Solan #Una

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Viral video: In Canada's Brampton, Diwali celebration disrupted by 'Khalistani' groups throwing stones

2
India

Prevent misuse of freedom of expression, India tells Canada

3
Entertainment

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

4
Business

Oberoi Group Chairman Emeritus Prithvi Raj Singh Oberoi passes away at 94

5
J & K

Amshipora fake encounter case: AFT suspends life imprisonment awarded to Army Captain

6
India

Madhya Pradesh election: 2nd video clip of Narendra Singh Tomar's son discussing 'crores of rupees' surfaces

7
World

Suella Braverman: Controversial Indian-origin minister sacked twice from UK Cabinet in just over a year

8
World Cup 2023

Former Pakistani cricketer Abdul Razzaq slammed for citing Aishwarya Rai while commenting on their team's poor World Cup campaign

9
Pollywood

Kapil Sharma to have new comedy show on Netflix

10
Comment

The soldier-state covenant

Don't Miss

View All
No agri background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar
Punjab

No agriculture background, brothers cultivate saffron in Muktsar

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den
Chandigarh

Encounters, gang wars, snatchings, Zirakpur turning into criminals’ den

SC: Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out
Punjab

Paddy not native to Punjab, phase it out: Supreme Court

Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins ~2.5 crore lottery
Jalandhar

Hoshiarpur: Luck smiles on elderly Mahilpur farmer, wins Rs 2.5 crore lottery

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour
Delhi

Smoggy morning jogging in Delhi sparks Internet humour

Patiala: Principal thwarts bid to usurp college land
Punjab

Patiala: Woman principal thwarts bid to usurp land of Government College for Girls

Now, devotees can take along ‘langar ration’ to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib
Punjab

Now, devotees can take along 'langar ration' to Gurdwara Kartarpur Sahib

City air quality deteriorates
Chandigarh

Chandigarh air quality deteriorates

Top News

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israel-Hamas conflict: Mass grave inside Israeli-encircled Gaza hospital, no plan to rescue babies

Israeli forces surround hospital in Gaza City, which they sa...

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Based on data provided by 9 out of the 40 monitoring station...

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

Kerala court gives death sentence to convict in Aluva rape and murder case

The death sentence will be carried out after confirmation by...

Uttarkashi tunnel collapse: Rescuers to drill through rubble to create escape passage for trapped workers

Trapped workers in Silkyara tunnel safe: Uttarakhand govt

Attempts on for rescue


Cities

View All

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

AQI level recorded at 235 on Diwali night in Amritsar

Orders on restricting crackers go up in smoke; no case filed

Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO celebrates Diwali in Amritsar district schools

11 fire incidents on Diwali night, no casualties reported

Festive season sees discharge of worship material in UBDC

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

Two held for desecration of Gutka Sahib

2 shot over Bathinda property row

Bathinda: Man shoots dead 2 people over property dispute, kills self

Punjab govt has failed to manage stubble issue: Farm leaders

Complaint filed against Punjabi singer KS Makkhan

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

Curbs no deterrent, fireworks go on unabated

When Amitabh Bachchan cycled from Delhi to Chandigarh for his college admission

Air quality takes a hit on Diwali night

75 report nuisance due to bursting of crackers

Health facilities in city see 177 eye injury, burns cases

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi

Spike in pollution levels in Delhi; relief unlikely anytime soon

Woman stabbed by husband in Gurugram after dispute

Woman dies as fire breaks out at building in East Delhi's Shakarpur

6 Delhi residents die as their car collides with truck in UP

CBI seeks L-G’s nod to probe extortion charge against Satyendar Jain

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Cracker ban goes up in smoke, city air quality index hits 291

Woman murders husband after fight

Lawyer's house, soap manufacturing unit gutted in Phagwara

Mystery shrouds death of youth

Vishwakarma Day celebrated with fervour; leaders pay obeisance at shrine

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

Paddy harvest almost complete in Ludhiana district, 1,291 farm fires so far

32 fire incidents occurred on Diwali, no injuries reported

Many burst crackers beyond time slot

Five vehicles involved in pile-up on highway

Martyr Sukhdev’s kin robbed of Rs 4L

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

Businessmen at old bus stand struggle this Diwali, demands remain pending

255 episodes of ‘natak mela’

City team win basketball title