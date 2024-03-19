Post landslide, Kumarhatti highway blocked for hours

Tribune News Service

Solan, March 18

The Kumarhatti-Solan section of National Highway 5 was blocked for several hours between Kumarhatti and Solan due to a massive landslide as a large number of boulders and debris flowed down from the hill late last night. Vehicles going to Solan from Kumarhatti were diverted via the Barog state highway.

Excavation machines were pressed into service by the private contractor looking after its maintenance and road was cleared after a few hours by afternoon.

Though fourlaning of the Parwanoo- Solan highway was completed in 2021, it has become prone to landslide as no protection measures have been taken on the excavated slopes to prevent erosion.

Boulders and debris were cleared and amassed at the side of the road paving the way for the vehicles to cross while the affected hill continued to pose risk to the motorists.

Project Director National Highways Authority of India Anand Dahiya informed that a landslide had occurred ahead of Kumarhatti on the NH 5 at night and road was cleared after a few hours. The loose boulders, which were hanging precariously, rolled down the hill despite no rain. The highway has become risky for the motorists as there were several such loose boulders on the excavated hill.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Solan