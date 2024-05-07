Post panel approval, Himachal Pradesh University students allowed to apply for re-evaluation

Tribune News Service

Shimla, May 6

Himachal Pradesh University has directed the third semester students of Master of Arts (MA) in English, who were not satisfied their results, to apply for re-checking/inspection of answer scripts by either submitting an application or through student portal i.e. nstudentportal.hpushimla.in within a week.

Of 775, only 147 cleared exam The step came after several third semester students of MA (English) complained about discrepancies in the marking pattern. Of 775 students who appeared in the said exam, only 147 were able to clear all exams.

The step came after several third semester students of MA (English) complained about discrepancies in the marking pattern. Of 775 students who appeared in the said exam, only 147 were able to clear all exams. Expressing surprise over the result, students had alleged that they noticed discrepancies between their expected performance and the actual grades.

The students had also met the Vice-Chancellor regarding this and requested him to review the results and marking scheme of the examinations. Following this, the V-C constituted a committee to review the results.

HPU Controller of Examination Dr Shyam Lal Kaushal said on the recommendations of the committee, the V-C has said the students, who were not satisfied with the evaluation of third semester examinations held in November last year, may opt for re-checking or inspection by submitting the requisite fee.

