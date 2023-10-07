Post rain disaster, 12 Bailey bridges to restore connectivity

Tribune News Service

The Public Works Department (PWD) has purchased three Bailey bridges from a Kolkata-based private firm, while it expecting the delivery of nine more before October 10. These bridges will be procured at an estimated cost of Rs 19 crore.

Nineteen bridges were completely damaged and many others had suffered partial damage due to the recent rain disaster in the state. In the first phase, 12 bridges will be procured and installed in different parts of the state, say PWD officials. These bridges will be used to establish link to roads that were damaged due to heavy rain in hills.

The officials say the Bailey bridges are being installed. Two bridges each have been installed in Shimla and Kullu districts. The maximum damage to bridges was caused in Kullu, Kangra, Mandi and Shimla districts.

Amit Sharma, XEN (Mechanical), ENC wing of the PWD, says, “The work to install Bailey bridges is going on at a rapid pace. Depending upon the span (length) of the area, we have managed to install bridges even in four to 10 days. There is a manpower shortage, still the staff available have done an excellent job.”

He adds, “The bridges are being procured from two Kolkata-based private firms. We have received three bridges, while nine are in transit and expected to reach here by October 10. These will be installed soon. Where the span is more, two bridges will be conjoined and installed.”

During the recent rain disaster, more than 100 bridges were damaged in the state —19 of them completely. The PWD had submitted a report to the state government regarding the extent of damage caused to the bridges in the state after which the latter released funds for the procurement and installation of Bailey bridges. The Kolkata firms have supplied bridges to the Border Roads Organisation (BRO) which will be mostly installed in border areas.

