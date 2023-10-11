Post rain disaster, cleaning of choked drains begins in Shimla

Tribune News Service

Sameer Singh

Shimla, October 10

The Shimla Municipal Corporation (SMC) has started a cleanliness drive to clean drains in the city. During the recent heavy rains, water overflowed and caused substantial damage in the city as drains were choked.

There are many areas in the city that have choked drains. When it rains, water gets accumulated and spills over on roads, hill slopes and residential areas thereby increasing the risk of landslides and resulting in uprooting of tress, especially during the monsoon season.

Mayor Surender Chauhan, said, “In the wake of extensive damage caused during the rain disaster in city, we have started a drive to clean drains. Dirt, soil and debris get accumulated in drains. Due to the clogged drains, water channelization had got affected adversely during rains in recent months.”

“We are using pressure technique to remove debris and dirt that have choked drains. The problem of faulty drainage system is there in almost every ward in the city. Apart from the cleaning work, we are working to construct new drains and repair or enhance capacity of the existing ones. Drains, which have been damaged, will be repaired soon. Measures will be taken for proper channelization of water through nullahs and drains. An aerial survey by drones would be conducted for the purpose,” said Mayor.

Chauhan said, “Although problem of choked drains is almost every ward but it has been observed that it is quite common in market areas in the city which comparatively have less steep slopes or not as steep as other parts of the city. Choked drains near Mall Road area, Lower Bazaar, Middle Bazaar, Chotta Shimla and Sanjauli, among other market areas in the city, would be cleaned on priority.”

The issue of choked and overflowing of drains during the recent rains was raised during the recent MC house meeting. Many drains got choked due to falling of debris and uprooting of trees in different parts of the city. Overflowing drains resulted in water changing course and causing substantial damage to hill slopes.

“An aerial survey by drones would be instrumental in finding out the loopholes and enable us to streamline and strengthen the drainage system in the city,” a senior MC official said. He, however, added that the project was at a nascent stage as of now. As part of it, a topographical analysis would be conducted to study channels with regard to their capacity to find out why choking and overflowing of drains occur on frequent basis.

