Postal ballot facility for employees of 8 depts; Kalpa SDM holds meeting

Our Correspondent

Rampur, May 2

Assistant Election Officer and Kalpa SDM Major Shashank Gupta held a meeting here today to discuss the matter regarding the provision of postal ballot facility by the Election Commission of India (ECI) for officers and employees associated with essential services of eight departments during the elections.

He said as per the instructions issued by the ECI, under these eight departments, doctors of the Health Department, para-medical staff, ambulance service, drivers and conductors of the Transport Department (except local routes), pump operators and turners from the Jal Shakti Department and electricians and linemen of the Electricity Department could avail themselves of the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

He further said milk distribution service employees of the HP Milk Federation, jail staff, Fire Department employees and mediapersons authorised by the ECI could also avail the facility of voting through the postal ballot.

He instructed the nodal officers of all eight departments in Kinnaur to ensure that the list of employees associated with the essential services of their respective departments was sent to the Assistant Election Officer concerned on Form 12 (D) as soon as possible.

District Health Officer Dr Kaviraj Negi, Regional Manager (Transport) Piyush Sharma, Tehsildar Pooh Kulwant Singh as well as officials and employees from various departments were present during the meeting.