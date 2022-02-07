Postal Department releases covers on Chamba 'rumal', 'chappal'

Our Correspondent

Chamba, February 6

The Postal Department released a special cover on Chamba ‘rumal’ and ‘chappal’ at a function organised at Bachat Bhawan on Sunday. Local MLA Pawan Nayyar, Himachal Pradesh Chief Post Master General (CPMG) Meera Ranjan Tshering and Deputy Commissioner DC Rana were present on the occasion.

At the event, they also congratulated Lalita Vakil of Chamba on receiving Padma Shri, the highest civilian award, for her contribution in preserving the traditional art of Chamba ‘rumal’, recently.

Under a series, the Department of Posts had started releasing special covers on products bearing Geographical Indication (GI) tags.

In his address, MLA Pawan Nayyar said of the eight products of the state which had received the GI tag, two were for Chamba ‘rumal’ and ‘chappal’ and that was a matter of pride for Chamba district.

CPMG Tshering said unveiling of the special cover of Chamba ‘rumal’ and ‘chappal’ would bring these arts to national and international acclaim and would benefit all those people who were engaged in the business of these products.

Meanwhile, Deputy Commissioner Rana said since Chamba ‘rumal’ and ‘chappal’ had gained world fame after getting the GI tag, there was a need to increase the sale of these products and make them more attractive with various designs. He also said Chamba’s art and craft promotion society was doing commendable work for promotion of various products of the district.

For the purpose, art and craft centres were being set up at sub-divisional level in the district, said the DC, adding that Rs 5-crore art and craft centre built by the state government at Bhalei would be started soon.

On the occasion, certificates of GI registry were also presented to Anjali Vakil, a craftsperson of Chamba ‘rumal’ and Shivkaran Chandra, an artisan of Chamba ‘chappal’. Padma Shri Lalita Vakil shared her experiences from the ancient history of the ‘rumal’ and various arts related to it. Shivkaran Chandra, artisan of Chamba ‘chappal’, also expressed his views.

