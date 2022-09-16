Poster campaign by Himachal govt staff for old pension scheme

Dharamsala, September 15

Employees sitting on a chain fast in front of the Dharamsala mini-secretariat in support of their demand for the implementation of the old pension scheme (OPS) started a poster campaign today. They pasted posters in the town, urging people to vote for a party that promises to implement the OPS.

Pradeep Thakur, state president of the Government Employees Association Covered Under New Pension Scheme, started the poster campaign. He said that the employees would go to every village and urge people to vote only for that party which supports the implementation of the OPS.

“The present BJP government in the state is adopting dilly-dallying tactics over the issue. The state governments of Chhattisgarh and Rajasthan have already implemented the OPS,” he added.

There are about 90,000 government employees covered under the NPS in the state. The Congress has already announced that if it comes to power, it would implement the OPS.

