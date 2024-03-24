Poster-making contest marks World Water Day

Solan, March 23
Shoolini University hosted an inter-departmental poster-making competition on World Water Day, observed annually on March 22.
The event, which was organised by the institute’s school of biotechnology and food technology, witnessed enthusiastic participation from students across various disciplines.
The competition aimed to raise awareness and stimulate dialogue on critical issues pertaining to water conservation and management. The participants were asked to create visually compelling posters addressing three key themes: sustainable water management, the impact of water pollution on human health and accountability in addressing pollution.
