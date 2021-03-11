Poster-making event on Mother's Day

DAV Public Senior Secondary School in Bharoli of Nadaun conducted a poster-making activity for students of Class III to V. An inter-house poster-making competition, with Mother’s Day as a theme, was organised for students of Class VI to IX. All participants exhibited their creativity. Students from Gandhi and Subhash House excelled in the competition. Principal Surjeet Kumar Rana applauded the efforts of all participants and congratulated the winners.

State-level quiz on environment

The Himachal Pradesh State Pollution Control Board is organising the first-ever state-level inter-school quiz competition — “Himachal Enviro Quiz-2022” — on the theme of environment to generate awareness among children. The quiz is being organised in partnership with ITC Nimyle under its corporate social responsibility (CSR) programme —Nimyle Eco Friendly India Mission. The district-level round of the quiz will be online and it will be conducted on a website (bit.ly/himachalenviroquiz2022) being created specifically for the quiz. The month-long activity commenced on May 7 with the online registration of all public and private higher and senior secondary schools of the state. Schools will need to register themselves and maximum of three teams (each comprising of two students) for participation in the district-level round. The date of registration for participation in the district-level round is May 17. The online registration link for the same is bit.ly/register-enviroquiz2022.

Parents’ forum warns of protest

The Student-Parent Forum has warned that it would again gherao the Education Directorate if the latter doesn’t issue orders to the schools to call a general house for the formation of a Parent-Teachers’ Association and to check the fee hike. The forum said over a month had passed since it submitted a memorandum to the authorities concerned in this regard but no action had been taken so far.

ABVP condemns Vidhan Sabha incident

Activists of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) condemned the incident of putting up Khalistan flags and pro-Khalistan banners at the Dharamsala Vidhan Sabha Complex. The ABVP has demanded strict action against the people behind the incident. It also threatened to launch an agitation if the police failed to identify and arrest the miscreants.