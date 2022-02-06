Postman dies as bike falls into ditch

Our Correspondent

PALAMPUR, February 5

One person was killed and another injured when their bike fell into a ditch on the roadside near Chamunda temple last night.

Pardeep Kumar along with his friend was on his way to Nagrota Bagwan from Dadh. When they reached near Chamunda temple, their bike fell into ditch near Dadh Panchyat Ghar.

Local residents reached the spot and shifted both to the Tanda medical college where Pardeep Kumar, who was identified as a postman in the Nagrota Bagwan post office, declared brought dead by doctors. —