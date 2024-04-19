Postpone HPU’s PG entrance exams: SFI

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 18

The Himachal Pradesh University (HPU) unit of the Student Federation of India (SFI) today demanded that the university authorities postpone the dates of entrance examinations to be held for admissions in various post graduate courses. The SFI also demanded that the university authorities start the process of filling the entrance examination forms as soon as possible, so that all students could easily fill their entrance examination forms.

A delegation of the SFI met Dean of Studies BK Shivram and submitted a memorandum of their demands. The Dean of Studies assured them that their demands would be met soon.

SFI campus secretary Sunny Seakta said the university administration had fixed the date for the entrance examinations from May 16, however, many undergraduate examinations were scheduled till May 20. “In such a situation, the students are in a dilemma over whether they should appear in the undergraduate exams or the postgraduate entrance exams” Seakta said.

“Therefore, the SFI has demanded that the university administration postpone the dates for the entrance examinations, so that all students wishing to join the PG courses can appear in these entrance examinations, and also get time to prepare for the exams,” he added. The SFI has also demanded that the university authorities organise seminars and programmes on the importance of entrance exams in all affiliated colleges, so that more and more students can fill the entrance examination form for the university and understand the importance of university education.

