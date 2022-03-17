Potassium deficiency can cause cardiac death: Research

Nurpur, March 16
Hypokalemia is a disease caused due to the deficiency of potassium that can result in cardiac death in the hemodialysis patients. Anshul Randhawa, a resident of Chalwara in Jawali subdivision of Kangra district, discovered this in his research.
His team-based research was published in the International Journal of Clinical Pharmacokinetics and Medical Science last week. Randhawa has completed his Doctorate of Pharmacy from Parul University, Vadodara, Gujarat, and is at present undergoing one-year internship at SSG Government Hospital, Vadodara.
Last year, he had conducted a research on Covid.—
