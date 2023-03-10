Pothole-ridden road poses threat to commuters

A pothole-ridden road from Dhalli to Kufri causes a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The broken road is not only posing threat to commuters but also causing damage to vehicles. The poor condition of the road increases chances of road mishaps and pose a threat to the commuters. Residents are eagerly waiting for authorities concerned to get the damaged road repaired but it seems there is no end to their woes, as of now. Residents demanded from the departments concerned to get damaged portions repaired at the earliest. Rajesh, Shimla

Leashing pet dogs should be made mandatory

Many people unleash their dogs while going for a morning walk. At times, these dogs rush towards other walkers, giving them a huge scare. The pet owners should keep their dogs leashed while going out for walks. Navya, Shimla

Stray animals feed on garbage, litter waste in vikasnagar

Stray animals can often be seen feeding on garbage thrown at common places in localities. They also litter waste all around. When passers-by try to steer them away from the place, they attack people and cause injuries. The authorities concerned must take steps to resolve the issue as locals are facing a lot of problems due to this.

Rakesh Negi, Vikasnagar

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]