Pothole-ridden road poses threat to commuters

A pothole-ridden road from Dhalli to Kufri causes a lot of inconvenience to commuters. The broken road is not only posing threat to commuters but also causing damage to vehicles. The poor condition of the road increases chances of road mishaps and pose a threat to the commuters. Residents are eagerly waiting for authorities concerned to get the damaged road repaired but it seems there is no end to their woes, as of now. Residents demanded from the departments concerned to get damaged portions repaired at the earliest. Rajesh, Shimla
Leashing pet dogs should be made mandatory
Many people unleash their dogs while going for a morning walk. At times, these dogs rush towards other walkers, giving them a huge scare. The pet owners should keep their dogs leashed while going out for walks. Navya, Shimla
Stray animals feed on garbage, litter waste in vikasnagar
Stray animals can often be seen feeding on garbage thrown at common places in localities. They also litter waste all around. When passers-by try to steer them away from the place, they attack people and cause injuries. The authorities concerned must take steps to resolve the issue as locals are facing a lot of problems due to this.
Rakesh Negi, Vikasnagar
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribuneinvites its readers to have their say. Please email at: [email protected]
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
China's Parliament endorses President Xi Jinping for rare 3rd five-year-term
Xi, 69, was re-elected by the once-in-a-five-year Congress o...
BSF arrests Pakistani intruder in Ferozepur sector of Punjab
During initial questioning, he says he is a resident of Khyb...
Land-for-jobs ‘scam’: Enforcement Directorate carries out searches in Bihar
The searches are covering some leaders linked to the Rashtri...
Sikh leader in California arrested for plotting to hire ‘hit men to shoot’ gurdwara members and burn it down in dispute over Rs 6.56 crore
Raj Gill was allegedly seen roaming with a gun, threatening ...