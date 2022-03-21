Potholed kufri road irks commuters

The stretch of road immediately after crossing the Dhalli market towards Kufri/Mashobra is riddled with potholes. It is a busy stretch, used by tourists going towards Kufri or Mashobra. The authorities must fill up these potholes at the earliest to ensure smooth flow of traffic on this stretch. — Mohit, Sanjauli

Rash driving by revellers on Holi

Youngsters were driving vehicles quite rashly on Holi in Shimla. Many of them were hanging out from the windows of cars, posing a threat to themselves as well as others. It is good to celebrate the festival but one should not risk one's own and others' safety. The police should not be lenient on such youth, just because it is a festival. — Ramesh, Shimla

What our readers say

Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?

The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com