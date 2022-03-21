Potholed kufri road irks commuters

The stretch of road immediately after crossing the Dhalli market towards Kufri/Mashobra is riddled with potholes. It is a busy stretch, used by tourists going towards Kufri or Mashobra. The authorities must fill up these potholes at the earliest to ensure smooth flow of traffic on this stretch. — Mohit, Sanjauli
Rash driving by revellers on Holi
Youngsters were driving vehicles quite rashly on Holi in Shimla. Many of them were hanging out from the windows of cars, posing a threat to themselves as well as others. It is good to celebrate the festival but one should not risk one's own and others' safety. The police should not be lenient on such youth, just because it is a festival. — Ramesh, Shimla
What our readers say
Is a civic issue bothering you? Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Tribune Shorts
Most Read
Don't MissView All
Top Stories
Arvind Kejriwal asks Punjab MLAs to perform
Says people are watching you | SIT probing Bikram Majithia c...
Punjab: 'One MLA, one pension' in the works
Govt may do away with pension for every term
AAP may pick Prof Sandeep Pathak, Raghav Chadha, cricketer Harbhajan Singh
Justice Jora Singh, Jagmohan Singh Kang are also reportedly ...
IG Gursharan Singh Sandhu to supervise SIT probing Bikram Majithia case
Four-member team will be headed by AIG Dr Rahul S | Other te...
Soon, lodging facility for tourists at Madhogarh, Mahendragarh forts
Work on hotel at Madhogarh Fort in final stage | Rooms in Ma...