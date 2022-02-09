Is a civic issue bothering you?

Potholes dot Nurpur road

The Silk Mill Road in Nurpur Municipal Council is in a bad shape. Even light showers leave this potholed passage in a deplorable condition. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the worst sufferers. The council should immediately repair this passage for the benefit of the residents. — Sudarshan, Nurpur

IGMC road slippery

The road leading to IGMC from Sanjauli continues to be slippery, several days after the snowfall. The MC needs to put in more efforts and manpower to make this road normal at the earliest so that people, especially patients, are not inconvenienced on their way to the hospital. — Brijesh, Shimla