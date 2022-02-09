Is a civic issue bothering you?
Are you agitated over the lack of concern? Is there something heartening that you feel needs to be highlighted? Or a picture which in your opinion ought to be seen by many, and not just you?
The Tribune invites its readers to have their say. Please email at: hpreadersfeedback@tribunemail.com
Potholes dot Nurpur road
The Silk Mill Road in Nurpur Municipal Council is in a bad shape. Even light showers leave this potholed passage in a deplorable condition. Two-wheeler riders and pedestrians are the worst sufferers. The council should immediately repair this passage for the benefit of the residents. — Sudarshan, Nurpur
IGMC road slippery
The road leading to IGMC from Sanjauli continues to be slippery, several days after the snowfall. The MC needs to put in more efforts and manpower to make this road normal at the earliest so that people, especially patients, are not inconvenienced on their way to the hospital. — Brijesh, Shimla
