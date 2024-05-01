Potholes on pedestrian road

THE pedestrian road in the Benmore area near Super Bazar, Jakhu Branch, is riddled with potholes which have the potential of causing serious injuries to people, especially senior citizens and children. The authorities concerned should repair this road at the earliest. Jagriti, Shimla

Garbage dumped in the open

H eaps of garbage can be seen in many open areas across the town, making a mockery of the claim of Solan being a clean city. The authorities should take strict action against those dumping waste in the open and work towards making the town actually clean. Harish, Solan

Uneven roads lead to bumpy rides

T he condition of a small stretch of the road between Vikasnagar and Panthaghati, where the construction of a parking lot is underway, is terrible. The road is uneven and drivers find it hard to manoeuvre through the 50m stretch, leading to a bumpy ride for passengers. The road is so uneven that if the driver fails to slow down, some parts of the vehicle, especially the shockers, can get damaged. The authorities concerned should ensure that the unevenness of the road is rectified as soon as possible.

Rajat, Kasumpti (Shimla)

