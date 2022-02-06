Himachal: Power back in Dagshai, Kandaghat after 24 hours

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 5

Power was restored around 4 pm to Dagshai and 5 pm to Kandaghat today with snow causing widespread damage to transmission lines. Power snags lasting more than 24 hours have become an annual feature in the winters when it snows. Not only residents are inconvenienced as they reel under the cold weather, but the field staff also face immense hardships in restoration work.

The staff of the HPSEBL at Kasauli and Dharampur power subdivisions had stepped up their preparedness after the inclement weather prediction was flagged.

HPSEB loses Rs50 lakh A loss worth Rs50.16 lakh was caused to the infrastructure of HP State Electricity Board Ltd in Solan district with areas like Kandaghat, Dagshai, Barog and Kasauli facing immense damage. —Zafar Iqbal, Addl DC

“Various teams were rushed to Barog and Daghai where a large number of trees fell on the transmission lines. They were equipped with snow kits and equipment and no time was lost to rush to the spot,” said Rahul Verma, Executive Engineer, Parwanoo.

Kasauli, Barog, Dagshai and Dharampur are fed by 33 KV station at Solan and whenever snow disrupts the transmission lines at Barog, the areas are plunged into darkness.

The need to create a separate substation for these areas has been felt since long. Proposals like creating a separate 33 KV station at Dharampur and upgrading of the 3.15 MVA substation at Gandhigram to 6.3 MVA have failed to materialise for the last several years. Lack of land availability at Dharampur is acting as a major deterrent.

The area also faces power load constraint as the demand has grown exponentially in the last few years owing to a large number of tourism projects. This affects quality power availability due to tripping, especially in the winters.

Superintending Engineer, HPSEBL, Solan, MS Guleria said the unavailability of land at Dharampur for a new substation was acting as an impediment but efforts were afoot to secure it. A new substation was required for the area.