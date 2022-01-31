Power cuts irk traders in Una's Tahliwal

Tribune News Service

Dharamsala, January 30

The Tahliwal Industrial Association of Una district has written to the Managing Director of Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Ltd (HPSEBL) against the unscheduled power cuts in the area.

Industrialists alleged that the power cuts were causing losses to the industry. Chairman of the association Rakesh Kaushal said, “We have requested MD, HPSEBL, Pankaj Dadwal to make scheduled power cuts in their area on Sunday,” he said.

The association also expressed concern over a delay in providing power to many new industrial units despite the fact that they had deposited the amount sought by the HPSEBL. The board was imposing charges on private units for laying high tension power lines and transformers. The charges in many cases ran into lakhs of rupees. Despite that they had to wait for months for power connections. “We have requested the MD to fix time for granting power connections to industrial units,” he said.

Members of the association also demanded that the Tahliwal office of the HPSEBL should be upgraded to division level. It was under the jurisdiction of Gagret division which was far off from Tahliwal. They alleged that the region had not been upgraded to division despite the fact that previous CM Virbhadra Singh and CM Jai Ram Thakur had made announcements in this regard.