Power engineers seek regular MD at HPSEBL

shimla, December 19
The Himachal Power Engineers Association has urged Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu to appoint a regular Managing Director (MD) at Himachal Pradesh State Electricity Board Limited (HPSEBL).
Healthy competition not possible
The HPSEBL was grappling with a shortage of meters, transformers, field staff and financial problems but the board management was not taking any concrete steps to address the issues. HPSEBL and HPPCL are supposed to have a healthy competition, but it is not possible when one official is heading both. Lokesh Thakur, President, Engineers Association
The association has pointed out that one bureaucrat is heading three key departments in the power sector, namely the HPSEBL, Himachal Pradesh Power Corporation Limited (HPPCL) and the Directorate of Energy. It has said that the arrangement had led to procrastination of several important decisions. The association has urged the government to appoint a senior engineer as the MD and not a bureaucrat.
The HPSEBL Employees Union, too, has demanded the appointment of a regular MD. It alleges that the functioning of the HPSEBL has been affected in the absence of a regular MD in the past eight months. On the retirement of its MD in April, the additional charge of the HPSEBL was given to HPPCL MD.
Lokesh Thakur, president of the engineers, said decision on other major issues were also pending due to other responsibilities.
The Tribune is now available on WhatsApp Channels. Click here to get all the latest updates from us on WhatsApp.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
'Ready to look into it'; PM Modi reacts to Khalistani leader Gurpatwant Pannun's 'murder plot' in US
Says would 'look into' allegations of an Indian assassinatio...
Will not tolerate any insult to Parliament, post of Vice President: Jagdeep Dhankhar on mimicry row
In the Rajya Sabha, the chairman says the act of mimicking h...
PM Modi calls up Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar; expresses pain at TMC member mimicking the latter
Dhankhar shares the update on X
PM Modi, too, used to mimic opposition leaders in Lok Sabha, why make it an issue now: TMC MP Kalyan Banerjee
The MP says did not intend to hurt anyone
Government has strangulated democracy, Sonia Gandhi tells Congress Parliamentary Party
Was addressing party MPs at the meeting of the Congress Parl...