Power minister, Bindal file papers

Solan, October 21
Power Minister and BJP candidate Sukhram Chawdhary filed his nomination papers from the Paonta Sahib Assembly constituency in Sirmaur district today. AAP candidate Manish Thakur and two Independent candidates Aninder Singh Noty and Shamsher Ali also filed their nominations from Paonta Sahib.
In Pachhad, sitting BJP MLA Reena Kashyap, Congress candidate Dyal Pyari, Rashtriya Dev Bhumi Party candidate Susheel Kumar Bhrigu and CPM candidate Ashish Kumar filed their papers.
In Nahan, sitting MLA Rajiv Bindal, BSP candidate Ayodhya Prasad Verma, Congress candidate Ajay Solanki and an Independent candidate Ramjan filed their nominations. Congress MLA Harshwardhan filed his nomination from Shillai.
Renukaji Congress MLA Vinay Kumar, BJP candidate Narayan Singh and RDP’s Jagmohan Singh filed their nominations.
