Power staff inspect Garkhal junction

Tribune News Service

Solan, May 24

In a bid to check the risk to residents posed by precariously hanging power lines, officials of HP State Electricity Board Limited inspected the Garkhal junction today.

Executive Engineer (XEN), Parwanoo Division, Vikas Gupta said given the maze of power lines at the Garkhal junction, an alternative like cables has to be worked out. The area was inspected today and the risk was apparent.

The issue was prominently highlighted in these columns, where it was stated how high super-deluxe and Volvo buses often touch the maze of power lines while crossing this junction, risking the lives of commuters and those living nearby. Five roads converge at this junction which leads to Kasauli.

“Laying cables will require support of residents as little space is available on the road and once a plan is prepared, support of the panchayat will be sought to execute it,” informed XEN Vikas Gupta, who agreed that an alternative had to be worked out.

The risk is heightened due to the presence of houses in close proximity. With incidents of electricity poles catching fire also coming to the fore, the need to streamline the power infrastructure was being urgently felt at this junction.

Any mishap due to entanglement of power wires in the buses could risk the lives of many residents.