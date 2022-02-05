Power supply hit in Kasauli, Solan districts

Tribune News Service

Solan, February 4

Key tourist destinations of Kasauli, Solan, Barog and Dagshai received the season’s first snowfall today. Residents, especially the elderly, reeled under severe cold, as power supply was disrupted throughout the day in Solan, Kandaghat, Kasauli, Dagshai, Dharampur and its precincts. “As many as 560 power transformers were out of order (310 in Kasauli, 220 in Kandaghat and 30 in Solan and Barog). The work to restore power supply was underway,” said Additional Deputy Commissioner Zafar Iqbal.

A view of snowfall in Kasauli.

It first snowed in the area early this morning and several spells were witnessed throughout the day. However, vehicular traffic on the key Parwanoo-Shimla national highway was not hit as the administration ensured that minor disruptions such as landslides were cleared immediately.

Electricity supply was disrupted in Solan after a landslide damaged a power transformer in the Kotla Nullah area of the town. The Electricity Department has deployed manpower to restore power supply.

Several arterial roads were blocked in Arki, Kasauli and Kandaghat subdivisions. Trees fell on the Jaunaji-Dharna road and Barog road, blocking vehicular traffic. The JBT road leading to the Officers Colony in Solan was also blocked following a landslide.

Naddi, Dharamkot don white mantle

Dharamsala: Upper Dharamsala areas received fresh snow today as lower areas of Kangra received heavy rain and hailstorms. The upper Dharamsala areas, including Naddi and Dharamkot, received heavy snowfall on Friday morning. In lower areas of entire Kangra district received heavy rainfall and hail storm. Heavy hailstorm was witnessed in Chintpurni area of Una and bordering areas of Kangra.