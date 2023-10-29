Powerful performances mark BCS debate contest

Tribune News Service

Shimla, October 28

The second day of the Samuel Slater Memorial Invitational English Debates at Bishop Cotton School (BCS) saw powerful performances by participants from different corners of the country on Saturday.

Two formidable teams battled head-to-head on the topic, “Parents are responsible for their children’s lack of values”. St Xavier’s Collegiate School, Kolkata, supported the motion while the Convent of Jesus and Mary, Shimla, opposed it.

The Convent of Jesus and Mary offered St Xavier’s a run for their money by terming the key words as they expressed their opinions on a child ‘s expression of free will. The Convent of Jesus and Mary signified the importance of morality in proportion to a person’s choice by stating that ‘a parent builds a foundation for children while children are responsible to make a structure out of it’.

The debate was compelling as both sides showcased their abilities to prove their stances but the motion was carried in favour of St Xavier’s Collegiate, Kolkata.

One of the most vivid debates of the day was witnessed when Assam Valley School opposed the motion, “Everything West is not gold standard”, proposed by Auckland House School. The proposal stated “we may be influenced by the western society but it is not necessary to follow their societal norms”.

The most articulate debate of the day was between Mayo College, Ajmer, and St Xavier’s Collegiate, Kolkata, on the subject, “All countries have a right to nuclear weapons”.

