PR professionals should 'publicise welfare policies'

Shimla, April 21
Public relations (PR) professionals should strive hard to win the trust of the people to achieve the desired targets by adopting various tools of the media, said Director, Information and Public Relations Harbans Singh Brascon.
Presiding over the conference on the theme "Building trust: Shaping-up the world with Public Relations" organized to mark National Public Relations Day, here by the Shimla Chapter of Public Relations Society of India and Department of Information and PR, he said the professionals should publicize the welfare policies and programmes of the government
Prof. Shashikant, Member, HP Private Educational Institution Regulatory Commission, emphasized that PR and media professionals should work with an objective to bring forth the truth without any fear or pressure. He said it is most imperative that trust is maintained to take the society further on the path of prosperity and development.—
