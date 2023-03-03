Prabodh Trivedi new Director of CSIR-IHBT

Palampur, March 2
Prabodh Kumar Trivedi today took charge as the Director of the CSIR-Institute of Himalayan Bioresource Technologies (IHBT), Palampur. At present, Trivedi is the Director of the CSIR-Central Institute of Medicinal and Aromatic Plants (CIMAP), Lucknow.
It is an interim arrangement made by the Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (CSIR), New Delhi, after former Director Sanjay Kumar superannuated on February 28. Sanjay Kumar had served the CSIR-IHBT for over 33 years on different positions; he was the Director of the institute for almost eight years.
Trivedi appreciated Sanjay Kumar’s commendable contribution and assured him that he would carry forward initiatives taken by him with full commitment.
The heads of different departments of the institute and other senior staff members also applauded Kumar’s contribution to to the institute.
