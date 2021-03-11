Himachal Congress chief Pratibha Singh gets rousing welcome at Parwanoo

Solan, May 2
Newly appointed Pradesh Congress Committee president Pratibha Singh was given a rousing welcome on her arrival at Parwanoo today.
MLAs Lakhwinder Rana, Sanjay Awasthy, DR Shandil, former MLA Ramkumar Chawdhary and heads of frontal organisations like mahila morcha, Youth Congress and Sewa Dal were present on the occasion.
Newly appointed working president Vinay Kumar from Renukaji and INTUC president Hardeep Bawa were, however, conspicuous by their absence though they were staunch supporters of former chief minister Virbhadra Singh.
Pratibha Singh said she had a massive task ahead to take along all leaders and ensure the victory of the Congress party in the ensuing Assembly elections slated to take place at the year end.
Congress men shouted slogans in favour of Pratibha as she received the greetings of the party leaders.
