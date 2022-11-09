Sankalp Patra for women a milestone: Ravi Shankar Prasad

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

Former Union minister and MP Ravi Shankar Prasad today said a separate election manifesto for women by the BJP was a milestone in politics.

Prasad, while addressing a press conference here, said the sole objective of the BJP was to ensure uniform development of every section of society. “The release of an exclusive Sankalp Patra for women only reiterates the party’s resolve towards women empowerment and providing them equal opportunities for participation in every field,” he said.

He took a jibe at Sonia Gandhi and Rahul Gandhi for not campaigning in Himachal and said this only reflected their non-seriousness towards the hill state.

“It seems that for both, Himachal is just a holiday destination and, in sharp contrast, the BJP’s top brass, including Prime Minister Narendra Modi, BJP chief JP Nadda and senior leaders are actively campaigning,” he said.

