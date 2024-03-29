Pratibha: BJP surprised all by fielding Kangana instead of Jai Ram

Shimla, March 28
HPCC president Pratibha Singh today said that the BJP’s decision to field Kangana Ranaut instead of senior leaders like Jai Ram Thakur and Maheshwar Singh for the Mandi parliamentary constituency was surprising. “Her nomination at the last moment has left everyone surprised, and many in the BJP are finding it tough to digest. They feel that they have been working for the party for so long and now she has been thrust upon them,” said Pratibha, while trying to provoke BJP leaders.
“Anyway, it was for the BJP to decide its candidates. Now, we should ensure that we field a strong candidate to beat her in the elections,” she added.
And given that Pratibha Singh has left “the ball in the court of the party high command” over her candidature from Mandi, it appears that she is no longer reluctant to contest the elections. “The Chief Minister has assured me that we will work together, hold regular meetings and address the grievances of people together,” she said after attending a meeting of the coordination committee in Chandigarh on Wednesday.
Pratibha said that the Congress had a good chance of winning the Mandi parliamentary seat. “We have worked for people and have been in the field. We have addressed the grievances of people and have fulfilled promises made in our manifesto. The Congress is quite strong and we will win the elections,” she added.
