Pratibha demands economic package

Tribune News Service

Shimla, June 10

While congratulating the newly formed NDA government under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, state Congress president Pratibha Singh has sought a special economic package for the state.

“A special economic package should be given to the state in view of its dire economic condition. The Congress government has helped the people affected by the natural disaster with its limited resources in every possible way. In return, the Central government should give economic help to the state,” she said.

“The phase of allegations and counter-allegations is over after the elections, so the Central government should help the state with an open mind,” she said.

She further said that the democratic values should not be violated at any level in the country. “The rising inflation and unemployment are two problems in the country which should be solved soon. The Prime Minister should take immediate steps towards fulfilling all election promises made to the people of the country and the state,” she said.

She further urged the Prime Minister to release a package for the industrial development.

#Congress #Narendra Modi #Pratibha Singh #Shimla