Pratibha for replacing inactive office-bearers

Tribune News Service

Shimla, December 7

In the run-up to the General Election next year, the state Congress will replace inactive party office-bearers with dedicated and enthusiastic individuals. “At the time of the last Vidhan Sabha elections, several people were made secretaries and general secretaries in the party. Many of them are hardly involved in party activities for the past one year. I have asked state in-charge Rajeev Shukla to remove them from these posts,” said state Congress president Pratibha Singh after the meeting of Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee here today. The meeting was attended by the chairpersons of district and block-level units.

She further said the party and the government would have to work closely to put up a good show in the 2024 elections. “Both the government and the party will need to have good coordination, and we will have to listen to the party workers. We will need to make them feel important and give them positions to ensure they are firmly behind us in the 2024 elections,” said Pratibha Singh.

PWD Minister Vikramaditya Singh, the government’s representative at the meeting, accepted that the defeat in three states was a setback. “Even though we have maintained our vote share in these states, defeat is still a defeat and it does affect you psychologically. However, the Congress is very strong in the state and the BJP’s tactics won’t work here. Besides, we are constantly talking to party workers to keep them motivated for the 2024 elections,” said Vikramaditya Singh.

Pratibha Singh also urged the party office-bearers to put in all efforts to make the December 11 function, being held in Dharamsala to celebrate the government’s one year in power, a big success. Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu was supposed to attend the meeting, but he had to skip it to attend the swearing-in ceremony of Telangana CM Revanth Reddy.

#Congress #Shimla