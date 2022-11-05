Pratibha leads rally in Chamba

Chamba, November 4
HPCC president Pratibha Singh today led a roadshow organised in Chamba town in support of Congress candidate Neeraj Nayar.
Block Congress Committee president Kartar SinghThakur said the roadshow started from the old bus stand and passed through various markets of the town. Local people, Congress leaders and workers participated in the roadshow.
