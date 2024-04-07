Pratibha: Manifesto will eliminate inequalities

Tribune News Service

Shimla, April 6

State Congress president and MP Pratibha Singh today said the Congress through its Nyay Patra has resolved to eliminate any kind of inequality, be it social, economic or political in the country.

In a statement issued here today, she said the manifesto reflects that the Congress has made the five justices and 25 guarantees its commitment for the Lok Sabha elections. “The manifesto and the commitments will be implemented in letter and spirit when the all-India alliance government is formed at the Centre,” she remarked.

Pratibha said the way injustice was being done to the people today, the leaders of political parties were being put in jails, the investigation agencies being misused, all this was a big threat to the democracy of the country and the Congress was fully committed to remove this threat. Rising inflation and unemployment in the country have broken all previous records, she added.

“The BJP had promised to provide employment to one crore people every year and deposit Rs 15 lakh in each person’s account, which has not been fulfilled till date. The Congress’ manifesto is party’s guarantee against the injustice happening in the country, she added. She said the NDA government had completely failed to control unemployment and inflation and the Congress would take effective steps to solve this problem.

