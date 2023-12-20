Himachal Congress chief Pratibha meets Nitin Gadkari, seeks funds for repair of state roads

Shimla, December 19
State Congress president Pratibha Singh today urged Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways Nitin Gadkari to direct the NHAI to provide funds for strengthening and expansion of roads in the Mandi parliamentary constituency.
Central assistance is essential
Roads are lifeline of the people in the hill state. Due to the limited resources with the state government, the Central assistance is essential to repair and improve the roads damaged during the rain disaster. Pratibha Singh, State Congress President
While meeting the Minister in New Delhi today, Pratibha Singh said the roads in Mandi constituency had suffered massive damage due to heavy rains and landslides during monsoon.
She told the minister that the Mandi-Kullu National Highway had suffered heavy damage and the alternative Chail Chowk-Gohar-Pandoh road needed to be widened. She further sought release of Rs 6 crore, which is pending with the National Highway Authority for the repair of roads in Thalaut division of Public Works Department.
“Roads are lifeline of the people in the hill state. Due to the limited resources with the state government, the Central assistance is essential to repair and improve the roads damaged during the rain disaster,” she said.
