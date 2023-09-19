Pratibha meets PM, demands special package

Tribune News Service

Shimla, September 18

State Congress president Pratibha Singh apprised Prime Minister Narendra Modi of the losses the state suffered during this monsoon and urged him to grant a special financial package for relief and rehabilitation of the affected people.

Giving details of the havoc wreaked by the rain-related incidents, Pratibha Singh informed the Prime Minister that 430 persons had died and 39 were still missing in the state. She further apprised the Prime Minister that the state had suffered widespread damage, including that of agricultural land, roads, bridges, residential buildings, etc., in the rein-related incidents, with total losses going beyond Rs 13,000 crore.

Reiterating that the government was not in a position to compensate the losses and carry out relief works due to poor financial health, she said the state was looking towards the Centre for help to come out of this crisis. The Congress leader said the PM assured her of extending all possible help to the state, including help in the relief and rehabilitation work as per the relief manual.

