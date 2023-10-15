Pratibha: Roads, telecom network to be strengthened in Pangi valley

Our Correspondent

Pangi (Chamba), October 14

HPCC president Pratibha Singh today said that priority would be given to improving roads and strengthening telecom facilities in the Pangi valley of Chamba district.

She said that she would talk to higher authorities to change the location of a hydropower project to be constructed in the Shaur area. She listened to the problems of the people at Shaur, Purthi, Mindhal Mata, Cheri Bungalow, Siddh Mandir and Killar panchayats of Pangi subdivision. She assured people that their problems would be resolved soon.

She remembered former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh and said that she had given importance to the development of remote areas of the state, especially tribal areas.

Pratibha said that the state had suffered more than Rs 12,000 crore losses and public and private property were damaged due to heavy rain and landslides.

The Mandi MP praised Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu for announcing a Rs 4,500 crore disaster fund for providing relief and the rehabilitation of disaster-hit people. She said that the government was providing all possible help to the affected people.

Former minister Thakur Singh Bharmouri and local Congress office-bearers welcomed her on her arrival in the Pangi valley and apprised her about the problems of local residents.

