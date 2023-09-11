Pratibha Singh asks Himachal Pradesh MPs to seek financial package from Centre

Tribune News Service

Shimla/Mandi, September 10

Congress state president Pratibha Singh, who is also MP from Mandi, has written to all MPs from the state to impress upon Prime Minister Narendra Modi to declare the rain disaster a national calamity and provide a special economic package to the state.

She stated that it was the duty of all MPs to work together at this hour even if they belong to different political ideologies. “We all know that the state has limited economic resources and we are dependent on the Central Government due to our poor fiscal health. So, we must try that the disaster is declared a national calamity and demand a special relief package,” she wrote.

She said, “I request you all to seek time from the Prime Minister during the special session of Parliament in this regard.”

Pratibha visited the flood-affected families of Karsog subdivision in Mandi district. She interacted with the affected people and assured them of all possible assistance from the state government.

She directed the officials concerned to identify land for the rehabilitation of people whose houses were completely damaged in the disaster and were rendered homeless.

She said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who considers Himachal Pradesh as his second home, far from helping the people of the state financially in this time of crisis, did not even reach out to them.

She said, “An economic package was given to Gujarat after the devastating Bhuj earthquake while Uttarakhand got a special relief package after the Kedarnath flashfloods. But when a natural disaster has wreaked havoc in Himachal, the present Prime Minister is sitting silent.” She urged the Prime Minister to provide financial assistance to the state to mitigate the sufferings of the people.

