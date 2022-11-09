Pratibha Singh flayed for Lord Ram remark

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 8

BJP national spokesperson Nalin Kohli today hit out at state Congress president and MP Pratibha Singh over her remark on Lord Ram.

“Does Pratibha want to make Himachal Mamta didi’s West Bengal, where there is open opposition to the slogans of Jai Shri Ram,” he said at a press conference here today.

“On the other hand, the BJP plans to spend Rs 12,000 crore to promote religious tourism in the state.” Kohli said the Congress was synonymous with corruption. “The list of scams during the UPA regime was endless,” he said.

#BJP #Congress #pratibha singh #Shimla #west bengal