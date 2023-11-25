Pratibha Singh: Himachal Govt committed to development of tribal areas

Our Correspondent

KULLU, NOVEMBER 24

Mandi MP Pratibha Singh gave away tablets sponsored by the Education Department under the Srinivasan Ramanuj Digital Scheme to 13 meritorious students at Kaza in Spiti today. She was the chief guest at a special programme organised by the Spiti administration.

Pratibha said that the development of tribal areas had been the contribution of the party government. She added that former Chief Minister Virbhadra Singh had launched many schemes for the betterment of people in these areas.

The MP said the state government is committed to the development of tribal areas. She said she had requested the Governor to approve the state government’s proposal to give nautor land to local people living in border areas.

Pratibha listened to the problems of people from different villages and assured them of taking necessary action immediately. She said she would fulfil the demands placed before her.

Students of Munsling School, Rangrik and Government Senior Secondary School, Kaza, and members of Mahila Mandal, Kaza presented cultural programmes and the MP announced a grant of Rs 50,000.

Lahaul and Spiti MLA Ravi Thakur said that the people here have been provided employment by deploying them as Beldars in the Jal Shakti and Public Works departments.

He said that there was no other means of livelihood, except agriculture, in tribal areas. The state government was making efforts to provide land to landless people, he added.

He said that under the leadership of Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, development had got renewed momentum and the government was working to solve all problems of Spiti.

