Pratibha Singh permanent CWC invitee

Shimla, August 20

Congress state president Pratibha Singh has been included in the Congress Working Committee (CWC) as a permanent invitee. Anand Sharma, the former Union Minister, has been included as a regular member in the CWC.

Pratibha thanked the All India Congress Committee president Mallikarjun Kharge and other senior leaders for her induction in CWC as permanent invitee.

Under her leadership, the state Congress has registered big wins in the last three electoral battles. After blanking the BJP 4-0 in by-polls in 2021, the Congress went on to record impressive wins in the Vidhan Sabha elections and Shimla MC polls.

