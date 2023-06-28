Pratibha Singh seeks Central aid after rain caused losses

Tribune News Service

Shimla, june 27

Congress state president Pratibha Singh today urged the Central Government to sanction a special financial package to the state considering widespread devastation caused by incessant heavy rain in the past few days.

She said, “The Central Government should extend financial help to Himachal so that the state government can undertake rescue and relief operations in areas where heavy rain has caused enormous damage.” She added that a Central team should visit the state to assess the damage caused to roads, bridges and crops due to the monsoonal rains.

She urged the state government to take effective steps to ensure that people did not face inconvenience due to blocked roads. She sought a detailed report on damage caused by heavy rain in the areas of Mandi, Kullu, Lahaul and Spiti and Kinnaur, which are part of her Mandi parliamentary constituency, so that she could seek financial help from the Central Government.

Pratibha also urged the NHAI to ensure that the Kullu national highway remains open. She urged the agencies concerned to ensure that all main and link roads remain open as the apple season would commence soon.