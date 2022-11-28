Pratibha Singh, son join Bharat Jodo Yatra

Tribune News Service

Shimla, November 27

Himachal Pradesh Congress Committee (HPCC) president Pratibha Singh joined Rahul Gandhi in his Bharat Jodo Yatra at Mhow, Madhya Pradesh, today.

Accompanied by her son Vikramaditya Singh and state Youth Congress working president Yadupati Thakur, she started the yatra with Rahul Gandhi at 6 am.

Pratibha had reached Mhow last evening where she addressed a gathering of Bharat Jodo Yatra supporters. Addressing the gathering, she claimed that the Congress would make the government in Himachal this time. According to sources, other Congress leaders from the state, too, would join the yatra in the coming days.

Apart from giving the feedback of the political scenario post-elections in the state to Rahul Gandhi, Pratibha Singh also met Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge, Digvijay Singh, Kamal Nath and Bhupesh Baghel.