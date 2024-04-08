Pratibha, Vikramaditya played key role in instigating rebel MLAs: Jai Ram

Tribune News Service

Mandi, April 7

Leader of Opposition Jai Ram Thakur said that Works Department Minister Vikramaditya Singh would be known as ‘Pal Pal Palturam’, who retracts his statements every time.

Targeting Vikramaditya Singh and his mother Congress state president Pratibha Singh here today, Jai Ram Thakur said the role of Pratibha Singh and Vikramaditya Singh was important in instigating the rebel Congress MLAs against Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, but after instigating the MLAs, both of them took a U-turn.

Thakur has sharpened his political attack on the duo because they are the probable candidates from Mandi Lok Sabha seat from the Congress party. Pratibha Singh is sitting MP from Mandi parliamentary constituency.

“I would reveal more detail about the role of Pratibha and Vikramaditya Singh later, but what both of them said about Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu is not hidden from anyone,” Thakur said.

While speaking on the comments being made by Congress against BJP candidate Kangana Ranaut regarding beef, Thakur said that Kangana had already clarified on the issue but Congress was busy propagating it.

“Keeping all the things in mind, the party has given ticket to Kangana and made her a candidate with which the Congress is not happy,” he added. He made it clear that if Congress continued to make it an issue then a complaint would be made with the EC.

After inaugurating the parliamentary constituency media centre here today, Thakur said the state government led by Sukhvinder Sukhu had not only lost majority but also failed in the eyes of the people. In such a situation, Congress leaders should stop blaming the BJP for this political situation in Himachal.

“I want to make it very clear that if anyone is to blame for this, it is Chief Minister Sukhvinder Sukhu himself,” he said. “Today the situation has become such that MLAs are leaving the government while sitting MP is refusing to contest the election. But amidst all this, BJP is being blamed,” said Thakur. He said today the government had fallen in the eyes of the public and the Chief Minister should resign on moral grounds.

Thakur said that the case regarding the appointment of Chief Parliamentary Secretaries was going to be heard in court this month. The CM, who has claimed majority with 34 MLAs, should tell how his government will survive if these six MLAs are gone. He said the Congress government had appointed six CPS in an unconstitutional manner. In such a situation, this government would not survive.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Congress #Jai Ram Thakur #Mandi #Pratibha Singh